Paul Heckingbottom outlines meticulous Sheffield United method amid play-off chaos

Sheffield United are having a brilliant season under Paul Heckingbottom and currently sit fifth in the league, occupying a play-off spot.

They’ve done well this season and were in decent form going into the international break with only one loss in their previous five games.

However there will be more hard work to do for the Blades to secure their play-off spot as the race for the top six is a competitive one and as it stands, they are only two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh.

This weekend, the Blades travel to Stoke City in the hope of starting their final eight game run strongly and Heckingbottom provided some insight on how his side prepare as he told The Star: “It’s all about going over and over things, and then going over them again.

“I like people to understand what they are going to be facing, the situations there are likely to find themselves in. So we go through them in detail. And then we go through them again.”

It’s an interesting method that Heckingbottom tries with his squad but he feels it is important for them to be prepared for the game as a whole rather than just the football element whilst enjoying it as he said: “It’s always got to be enjoyable.

“You don’t want to see lads switching off. When I was still playing, I always preferred it when you actually looked forward to coming into work. That’s obvious. So there’s ways of going about stuff. There’s things you can do that have the same objective, you’re still working towards the same aims and goals. But this can be achieved differently.

“The [big moments] don’t just come with the ball. They can come without it as well – being in the right place at the right time, cutting off a run or a pass. Often it’s the little things that are so important but they don’t really get spotted by most people in the ground.

“So that’s why we work really hard on our organisation. How we set up in all the different situations that might occur during a game.”

The Verdict:

You can see why the Blades have been successful this season following Heckingbottom’s explanation of the way he does things at the club.

It’s clear to see the amount of work he is putting into his team in order to prepare them for each individual game they play and his side’s performances are usually reflective of this on the pitch as they are able to deal with other team’s quite well.

With this level of work from the Blades boss and his coaching staff, you can definitely see them continuing the season well and finishing in a play-off spot.

He seems to have struck a good balance between plenty of preparation whilst also making sure his squad are happy explaining why we see the performances the strong performances they produce on the pitch.