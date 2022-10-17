Paul Heckingbottom outlines immediate plans for Sheffield United forward

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he will now demand even more from Oli McBurnie with surgery to resolve a hernia problem booked.

It was recently confirmed that the Blades forward would undergo an operation during the World Cup break to deal with the issue that his boss says he has been dealing with for some time.

Now, the Blades boss has set out the immediate plan for the 26-year-old, with seven games to go before the break for the World Cup.

“Now that we know Oli is going in [for an operation], we can push him even harder,” said Heckingbottom, via YorkshireLive.

“We can do that because we know it’s going to get sorted out.

“He’s had it for some time now, it’s been a while and that’s why we’ve booked him in.

“To be fair to Oli, he always puts himself out there. That tells you the type of character that he is.

“He is always prepared, even if it’s not always in his own best interests, to try and help the team and I think that’s to be respected and admired.”

McBurnie’s hernia struggles come as a surprise given the fine form that he has been in of late.

After ending a long goal drought for the Blades, McBurnie couldn’t stop scoring, and went on a run of scoring five goals in six matches.

Sheffield United next face Coventry City in Championship action on Wednesday evening.

Kick off at the CBS Arena is scheduled for 7:45PM UK time.

The Verdict

It doesn’t sound as though there’s going to be anything to worry about for Blades fans when it comes to Oli McBurnie in the coming weeks.

Naturally, when you hear that someone is having an operation, you think it is going to be a bad injury, but, it sounds as though we may see even more from the forward with Heckingbottom set to push him even harder.

There’s still plenty of matches to go and plenty of points to be gained between now and the World Cup break, and with the Championship looking so condensed at present, it is arguably a crucial time in the season.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see how many points Sheffield United collect in the next few weeks, and how many goals McBurnie can put away.