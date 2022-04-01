Paul Heckingbottom discusses future plans for Sheffield United talent

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted the club still haven’t made a decision on what will happen with Ismaila Coulibaly moving forward.

The midfielder has spent the past few years with Beerschot in Belgium, enjoying a brilliant first campaign that prompted interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray in the player.

However, this season has been tougher for Coulibaly and the team, who have been relegated from the top-flight.

Therefore, the 21-year-old had been back training with the Blades over the international break, to give Heckingbottom a chance to assess the youngster close up before returning to his loan club.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, the boss confirmed he doesn’t know where Coulibaly will be playing his football next season.

“I wanted to have a look at him and for him to come and experience us and what we are all about. He’s our player, we need to know what’s the best decision for him for next season. I have not made that yet. He’s a good lad who was really keen to be here.

“He’s seen that we work hard and he needs to understand that if he wants to come and get in our team he’s going to have to work harder than the rest.”

The verdict

There’s no real rush for Heckingbottom to make a decision on the player, particularly because they can look at him over the summer as well.

So, this is a stance that makes total sense and it will ultimately be down to Coulibaly to show the manager that he deserves a chance to stay at Bramall Lane next season.

If not, then the club will have to consider other options and it will be interesting to see what happens because it’s clear the midfielder has a lot of ability.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.