Paul Heckingbottom outlines what Sheffield United need to keep doing amid automatic promotion push

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes his side needs to play with freedom from now until the end of the season, speaking to the Yorkshire Post following their 1-0 home loss against Luton Town.

Usually performing excellently at Bramall Lane under Heckingbottom, the Blades will have been extremely disappointed with their defeat against the Hatters despite Rob Edwards’ side being in a strong position.

Extending their lead over Middlesbrough to seven points in midweek after capitalising on their game in hand against Reading, this gap has been reduced to just four points now and that could create nerves in the United camp ahead of the latter stages of this campaign.

Facing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, anything other than three points will only heap more pressure on a side that previously looked as though they were going to win automatic promotion quite comfortably.

Failing to perform to their potential against Luton and not exactly putting in a convincing display against the Royals in midweek, their supporters will be extremely concerned with their performance levels.

Heckingbottom is keen to return to what got the Blades in the top two – and thinks his side needs to play with the shackles off during their final 10 league matches.

He said: “In the final 10 games we have got to play with freedom because that is what has got us in this position.

“I’d rather risk a goal by giving the ball away than not create chances.

“We want to get that mentality into the players. We weren’t aggressive enough high up to create chances.”

The Verdict:

The Blades’ character could be tested quite considerably between now and the end of the season.

They may not be in the best position at this point with Boro’s consistency keeping them on their toes – but Michael Carrick’s side could lose more games between now and the end of the season and United will need to make the most of these potential opportunities.

They also need to look at the positives. Iliman Ndiaye was fit for the weekend despite sustaining an injury against Reading, so that’s a massive plus for the Blades who will benefit from his contributions.

Oli McBurnie is also fit and in terms of Sander Berge who has been out of form, you feel the Norwegian can only get better, with the midfielder able to be a real game-changer when in top form.

Looking at their bench on Saturday, they certainly have the ability to change games via substitutions if things aren’t going their way or there’s an injury to a player.

With this in mind, they should still be hopeful about their top-two chances but can’t afford to be complacent at any point. Considering Boro closed the gap between the two sides to four points on Saturday, United will be anything but complacent, something that could work in their favour.