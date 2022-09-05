Paul Heckingbottom offers verdict on Sander Berge’s situation at Sheffield United

Sander Berge is a player full of quality which he showed throughout last season for Sheffield United, making himself a core part of the side.

Last season, the midfielder was able to find the back of the net six times in 33 league appearances and he has continued in good form this year with three goals to his name already.

The Blades travelled to Hull City on Sunday afternoon and came away victorious with a 2-0 win, Berge scoring the second goal in the 75th minute.

Paul Heckingbottom was keen to credit the 24-year-old for his role in the game as he told Yorkshire Live: “After 30 minutes he came over and we said to him there’s goals in this. He had moments in that first half where he was 20, 25 yards out and him in that position we want him to shoot, we want him to be positive because it can go anywhere.

“It might not be him that scores, but him one v one in those areas he will get half a yard and if he’s flashing the ball across goal and it comes out, anything can happen, someone gets an opportunity, but he’s got his goal.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield United midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Stephen Quinn? Barrow Mansfield Town Port Vale Shrewsbury Town

However, it’s not just his work on the pitch that Heckingbottom has been impressed by.

Due to his stellar season last year, there was interest surrounding Berge throughout the summer transfer window up until the last day with Club Brugge submitting numerous late offers.

United did well to hang on to their man though and the boss has no complaints about the way in which his player conducted himself during the summer as he said: “He’s been brilliant. Everyone else has done the talking and has been talking rubbish and guessing about every situation.

“All Sander has done is turn up for training every day, worked really hard and put in some fantastic performances and that’s it. That’s credit to himself and he can be pleased with his he’s behaved.

“That’s another reason why you want those characters about because when they are getting the adulation you are chuffed for them.”

The Verdict:

Sander Berge has started the season really brightly and you can imagine he will have another strong campaign for Sheffield United this year.

His future looked uncertain throughout the entirety of the summer transfer window but it seems as though the player kept his head down and focused on his football, which will only make Heckingbottom more impressed with him.

United did well to keep hold of someone who could be vital to their season and the fact they rejected bids for the midfielder is a sign on intent that they aim to be right at the top of the pile this season.