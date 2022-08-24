Paul Heckingbottom offers update on Sheffield United transfer situation regarding Sander Berge

Paul Heckingbottom has offered an update surrounding the future of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Blades boss was speaking ahead of his side’s Friday night clash with Luton Town.

He confirmed that the interest surrounding the Norwegian has gone rather quiet as the transfer deadline approaches.

Next Thursday will see the window slam shut, but Heckingbottom is pleased that the 24-year old is carrying on with his normal routine at United in a professional manner.

The club reportedly rejected an offer from Belgian side Club Brugge earlier in the window.

Berge has a release clause worth up to £35 million, but it was suggested at the start of the summer that the Championship side would be willing to listen to offers closer to £22 million in order to recoup the fee that was initially paid to sign the player.

“Early on there was a lot of noise and bids but then it’s gone quiet,” said Heckingbottom, via The Star.

“Which is great for me personally. Sander’s in the thick of it but he’s been performing and training well. He’s a good lad, he’s driven and he knows the situation.

“Everything’s been done properly so there’s no surprises, nothing’s jumping out the woodwork and hopefully nothing does.”

Berge has proven to be a very important member of the United squad since his arrival and is one of the top talents in the second division.

It remains to be seen whether he will remain at Bramall Lane beyond the transfer window, but he has featured in all five of the team’s league games so far this season, scoring twice and assisting one goal in the process.

The Verdict

It would come as a surprise to see Berge remain in the Championship as the level he has displayed for United suggests he is more than ready to compete at a higher level.

But this will only come as a huge boost to Heckingbottom’s side as they look to compete for promotion back to the Premier League.

Berge has stood out as one of the division’s top players in the last year and he has continued that level of performance into the new campaign despite the speculation surrounding his future, which is to be commended.

Perhaps the January window may end up bringing more suitors if he can keep this performance level high, with clubs likely to scramble in the market following the impact of a winter World Cup, so that is something United may need to be wary of should they hold onto the player.