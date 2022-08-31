Paul Heckingbottom offers update on Iliman Ndiaye’s situation at Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom has been busy at work throughout the summer as he has been adding to his Sheffield United side in the hope that they can be at the top end of the table again this year.

It’s going well for the Blades so far as they sit at the top of the league after a 4-0 victory against Reading last night.

The United squad is looking in good shape now with both new additions and players who were already there linking up well together.

One man who has stood out so far is Iliman Ndiaye who took his goal tally to four from seven games last night as he scored his club’s third goal.

The 22-year-old has plenty of promise and once the transfer window closes tomorrow, Heckingbottom’s attention will turn to trying to tie down Ndiaye on a longer contract.

The player’s current contract runs until 2024 as it stand although the Blades boss sees this as essential business for his side as he told Yorkshire Live: “There has been internal conversations and I have stressed how important it is and I get the window can be a distraction from this type of stuff, but if you are looking to build, whether that’s a squad, so from my point of view from performance you want to tie certain people down, but also business wise from the club’s point of view.

“It’s the right thing to do, especially with it being openly said about the value in younger players. We have worked really hard with Iliman and you can see the benefits of it.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield United midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Stephen Quinn? Barrow Mansfield Town Port Vale Shrewsbury Town

The Verdict:

Last season was Ndiaye’s first where he got the chance to play regular football and he impressed, contributing seven goals in 30 appearances.

Furthermore, if he continues to do well and has another strong season, which he looks to be on track to do, interest in him is only going to rise.

Therefore, tying the player down to a new contract would benefit the Blades both in terms of allowing them the financial safety of his future as well as allowing them to be in a position to choose to retain his services.

After the window closes, this will be a crucial bit of business for Heckingbottom to get done.