Paul Heckingbottom offers thoughts on Coventry City after Sheffield United’s latest defeat

Paul Heckingbottom has given his verdict on Coventry City following Sheffield United’s defeat to the Sky Blues on Wednesday night.

The Blades boss believes that Mark Robins’ side cannot be underestimated, despite their lowly league position.

A late Martyn Waghorn penalty sealed all three points for the hosts, who moved off the bottom of the Championship table with the victory.

United fell to 4th as they suffered their third defeat in five games, extending their winless run to six in the league.

But the 45-year old has claimed that Coventry are a difficult opponent, with a strong defence and that they were capable of punishing the minor errors that his side committed.

“Listen we were strong,” said Heckingbottom, via Coventry Live.

“Without the ball we were strong and I think I said in midweek that you can see the improvement in Coventry.

“The start of the season affected them but they’ve been keeping clean sheets of late so we knew it was going to be a tight, tough game.

“The players we had missing, we’ve made certain errors that we don’t normally make without the ball, if you know what I mean, and been a little bit soft at certain moments and we certainly didn’t want to be tonight.

“There were two errors, or two moments which I wasn’t happy with.

“One is the penalty and one is a player just left a runner from a throw-in. But it’s a penalty.”

It has been a difficult period for United, who have gone from league leaders to play-off contenders in the space of a few weeks.

The gap to the top two is now two points, as they look to this weekend’s clash against promotion rivals Norwich City to try to arrest their recent slide.

The Canaries have suffered a setback in form in the last few weeks as well, losing their last three games in a row.

The two sides meet on 22 October at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Coventry proved how difficult a side they can be to beat on Wednesday night, limited United to just three shots on target all game.

Despite yet another poor result, Heckingbottom remained positive about the overall performance of the team.

Meanwhile, this was a much-needed result for the Sky Blues, who are finally off the bottom spot of the table.

Given their games in hand, the club should not yet be discounted from potentially chasing a promotion place in the coming months.