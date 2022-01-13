Paul Heckingbottom offers Sheffield United transfer update

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star that the club may need to wait until the back end of the transfer window in order to bring players in.

This has mainly been caused by the backlog of games that has been taken on after a recent spate of postponements due to Covid-19 etc.

Heckingbottom is therefore understandably looking to bide his time before making any decisions to either buy or sell players, especially with there being so many games coming up over the next few weeks.

Speaking about the current situation that the Blades find themselves in at present, the Sheffield United boss had this to say recently:

“I think a lot of clubs will do business late. There’s not a chance anyone will go out now. That’s because of the landscape.”

“We can’t leave ourselves short.

“That’s something we can’t do.”

The Blades are said to be open to selling some of their strikers in order to fund a move for Hearts defender John Souttar this month, who is a player that has come up on their radar in more recent times.

It is in defence that Sheffield United are badly short of options and that is a fact that they will be seeking to address moving forwards.

The Verdict

The Steel City club are all to aware that they have a squad which is extremely top heavy and the key will be now for them to get rid of some of their fringe players in order to make room for new additions.

Preparations are already seemingly underway in order to move players on, whilst targets are being lined up.

However the club is clearly wary over the amount of games that they have coming up, which means there may be more activity towards the end of the window instead.

The last thing Heckingbottom will want to do is rush into anything that he may live to regret in the long run.