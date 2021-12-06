Paul Heckingbottom offers positive Sheffield United boost

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has suggested to Yorkshire Live that Sander Berge is closing in on a return to regular action.

The Norwegian international had previously been sidelined by a hamstring injury that he picked up in the away win at Hull City back in September but recently returned to the matchday squad against Reading last month.

Berge has found himself being an unused substitute for his side in two of their last three games as he seeks to get his fitness back to the top level and has so far remained patience as his minutes continue to be built up.

Now Heckingbottom has offered the following update on the midfielder’s fitness after he came back into the fold:

“He’s been getting minutes. We played a behind-closed-doors game last week where he got another half and he had a good week last week, which was great.

“But it’s just getting him up to the speed of it.

“In terms of getting over his injury and fitness he’s getting there, it’s just first team minutes on the pitch he needs.

“He’ll get his chance. I could have brought him on against Cardiff but we wanted to win the game.”

Berge was strongly linked with a move away from the Steel City club over the summer but in the end stayed put at Bramall Lane after many of the interested parties balked at the extremely high asking price that was set by the Blades.

The midfielder is under contract with his side until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

Getting Berge back at this stage of the campaign is a real plus for the Blades and they will be hoping that he can come back into the side and add some great value to what they are trying to achieve with Heckingbottom in charge.

He is a player who looked for all the world like he was going to leave during the summer however his attitude has been top class after failing to secure a move away.

There is no doubting that he could play at a much higher level than the Championship but at the same time he does need to prove himself after being part of the side which took the Blades down from the Premier League.

Some would argue that he hasn’t yet lived up to his price tag, so many will be hoping to see a lot more from him when he becomes regularly involved again.