Paul Heckingbottom offers Morgan Gibbs-White explanation as Sheffield United loanee makes temporary Wolves return

Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers for treatment on a knee injury that has ruled him out for the immediate future at Sheffield United. The 21-year-old was substituted at half time in the club’s last league outing, a 1-0 victory at Fulham, and has been taking precautions to deal with the knock ever since. Paul Heckingbottom explained the thinking behind Gibbs-White returning to his parent club for rehabilitation, rather than completing the process with the Blades, when he spoke to the Sheffield Star. He said: “In terms of time out, Morgan had to go in a brace initially. That meant he was struggling to drive and I don’t think the insurance companies – or anyone else for that matter – are too keen on people doing that.

"So it was a case of him having to get in a car and come here or basing himself there, at home. That seemed to be a lot more sensible. "Between us, Wolves and Morgan, we were all of the same opinion – that while he was in the brace and doing low tempo work that it was better for him to be there than here." The 21-year-old has scored five and assisted four for the Blades this season, but his overall contribution has been far more crucial than those figures suggest.

The Verdict

The Blades’ quest to finish in the play-off places this season will become significantly more difficult if Gibbs-White does not return to the club and kick on from his impressive first half of the campaign. In Iliman Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster and others in the squad, the Blades have the personnel to hurt any team in the division, but Gibbs-White is the mercurial talent that knits it all together and has a unique ability to grab a game by the scruff of the neck. Gibbs-White’s performances so far this term would no doubt have increased his standing at his parent club. Bruno Lage is still fairly new in the role at Molineux and if he is looking for a new attacking midfielder who can contribute to the team in and out of possession, Wolves do not need to splash the cash this month because Gibbs-White has the potential to thrive if given regular first team opportunities in the Premier League.