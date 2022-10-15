Paul Heckingbottom offers irritated view on challenging Sheffield United situation

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has offered an irritated update on the club’s injury situation, outlining some of the problems are out of the club’s control almost.

Sander Berge (ankle ligaments) and Jayden Bogle (knee) are the latest casualties at Bramall Lane, with a feeling that both players might not be available again until after the World Cup in December.

Heckingbottom and his staff are keen on data to avoid soft tissue issues, which heightens the frustration at other problems that keep cropping up that are, essentially, out of their control.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Blackpool, Heckingbottom said: “First and foremost it is probably appropriate that I tackle – carefully, of course – the main topic of conversation at the club this week, the injury situation.

“It is a bit of a challenge, that’s clear to see. What adds to the frustration is the types of injury we have suffered and the unfortunate ways these have been sustained. We collect a vast amount of data and as such work hard to limit soft tissue injuries. So, you can imagine the collective frustrations with the quantity of ligament, bone and joint injuries we have picked up, which are not fully in our control but are still a big part of the game.

“All of these issues cannot be corrected with one strategy and, of course, we want as many of the squad available for every game. We collect data on players and their bodies, and we have a hard-working team covering medical, strength and conditioning, science and performance.”

The Blades have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship, whilst they are without a win in three.

This afternoon they take on Blackpool at Bramall Lane, looking to get back to winning ways.

The Verdict

There’s real frustration at Sheffield United right now, with an extremely well constructed squad being pulled apart through injuries.

You can sense Heckingbottom’s irritation in the notes here that things are just out of his and the staff’s control.

The nature of Heckingbottom and the club in general is that it’ll be heads down and focus on the next game, which comes against Blackpool. A return to winning ways will help ease the frustration.

