Paul Heckingbottom offers intriguing explanation for eye-catching Sheffield United decision

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says Iliman Ndiaye’s absence from the side since his appointment is not down to injury.

Despite the Blades’ underwhelming start to the season under the now departed Slavisa Jokanovic, the 21-year-old had been a bright spark of the early part of the campaign for the Yorkshire club.

Ndiaye had scored two goals and provided one assist in 12 Championship games for Sheffield United under Jokanovic.

However, the midfielder has yet to make an appearance in either of the two games since Heckingbottom took over from Jokanovic, and didn’t even make the matchday squad for Saturday’s 3-2 win away at Cardiff.

Now though, it seems that the reason Ndiaye has not been playing under Heckingbottom, is not related to any fitness issue for the midfielder.

Speaking after that win in the Welsh capital about why Ndiaye has not been featuring under him, Heckingbottom told BBC Sport’s Football Heaven show: “No, no injury. He was in and travelled. It’s not a reflection of he’s 19th man, you know. He could just as easily start next week in the place of someone else.

“Just the bodies we wanted on the pitch. With the height to defend set plays and also with the pace which is why we had Moose on there. Yeah, it was just a tactical decision.”

Next up for Sheffield United is is the visit of play-off hopefuls QPR to Bramall Lane a week on Monday.

The Verdict

This does feel like an intriguing admission for Heckingbottom to make on the situation around Ndiaye.

On the one hand, the midfielder’s performances earlier in the season mean he certainly looked to have earned himself a place in the side, so dropping him may seem harsh.

However, given the form that Sheffield United have been in under Heckingbottom, it would be difficult for him to justify him changing a winning formula to bring Ndiaye back into the team.

There is however, plenty of time left in the season, so you will still expect Ndiaye to get a chance to prove himself in the first-team again, before the campaign comes to an end.