Paul Heckingbottom offers insight into Sheffield United’s approach for Barnsley clash
Sheffield United have fallen behind the eight ball a touch in the play-off race after only picking up one point from their last two matches.
The Blades have been on fire since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the Bramall Lane dugout, but climbing the mountain in the easiest part, Barnsley are the visitors for what feels like a must win game on Saturday lunchtime.
United are still just one point off of sixth place, Queens Park Rangers, and it would give them a psychological boost to get ahead of the game with three points before their rivals kick-off.
Heckingbottom explained how the Blades can use their recent frustration to their advantage when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.
He said: “We have got to channel it, what we are feeling.
“That’s the only thing we can do now.
“We’ve got to try and make sure it helps us give another really positive performance.
“We’re going to get some decisions going our way, I’m sure, between now and the end (of the season).
“Well, we had better do.
“But it’s so tough when I see what my players and my staff are putting in at the moment.
“How hard they are working to do what we’re doing, and then have something happen to them like that.
“We’d love to have the luxury of re-energising some of the lads, maybe leaving the odd one out here and there, just to give them a little rest.
“But we don’t.”
With Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest in FA Cup action, this weekend provides a great chance for the Blades to gain on their rivals and reinstate themselves as the ones to chase in the play-off race.
The defensive collapse in United’s 4-1 loss to Coventry City last weekend was a one off, they have been on automatic promotion form since the turn of the year and have more quality in their side than rejuvenated Barnsley.
The Tykes have hauled themselves off of the foot of the table and have a great chance of achieving survival with the points deductions that Reading and Derby County have suffered, but even with them in the best form they have been in all season, the Blades should be confident of taking the three points.
Both of their hiccups in the last week have come on the road, with their last home game being their rampant 4-1 win over Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough.