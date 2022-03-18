Paul Heckingbottom offers insight into Sheffield United’s approach for Barnsley clash

Sheffield United have fallen behind the eight ball a touch in the play-off race after only picking up one point from their last two matches.

The Blades have been on fire since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the Bramall Lane dugout, but climbing the mountain in the easiest part, Barnsley are the visitors for what feels like a must win game on Saturday lunchtime.

United are still just one point off of sixth place, Queens Park Rangers, and it would give them a psychological boost to get ahead of the game with three points before their rivals kick-off.

Heckingbottom explained how the Blades can use their recent frustration to their advantage when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “We have got to channel it, what we are feeling.

“That’s the only thing we can do now.

“We’ve got to try and make sure it helps us give another really positive performance.

“We’re going to get some decisions going our way, I’m sure, between now and the end (of the season).

“Well, we had better do.