Paul Heckingbottom offers immediate update on fresh Sheffield United injury concern

Sheffield United boss, Paul Heckingbottom, has confirmed that Filip Uremovic suffered with cramp in the win over Queens Park Rangers, explaining the defender’s early exit at Bramall Lane.

Uremovic, who has signed for Sheffield United on a short-term contract, was making his first Blades appearance, as Heckingbottom’s side beat QPR 1-0.

However, the 25-year-old lasted only 63 minutes before he was replaced by Jack Robinson.

Heckingbottom played down the significance of that, though, outlining how it was Uremovic’s first appearance since Rubin Kazan’s 2-1 win over Terek Grozny On March 7th.

“He’s fine, he was cramping,” Heckingbottom explained to his post-match press conference.

“Aerobically, he’s very good and we’ve had him in training with us for a few days, then got him on the bench as soon as we could last week (at Stoke), but it’s his first game in a month so we half expected it.”

In addition to that, Heckingbottom outlined how, emotionally, the game will have taken a lot out of his new signing.

“Emotionally there are differences in it,” Heckingbottom continued. “A debut in a big game and, regardless of that, there’s 26-27,000 in here chasing a potential Premier League place. It’s a big thing to not only us and our fans, but to people all over the world.

“This is one of the biggest leagues in the world and there’s a lot of significance on it for him personally.”

More to follow…