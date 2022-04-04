Paul Heckingbottom offers hopeful injury update on Sheffield Utd stalwart

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says that he is of the opinion that Chris Basham will return to the playing fold before the end of the season and still play a part in their play-off push.

The Blades have been struck by a lengthy injury list at a crucial time of the campaign but will be hoping that they will get some key members of the playing squad back in the near future, as they aim to finish inside the top six.

Basham is certainly one play who will have plenty to offer if he is fit enough for the final matches and, according to Heckingbottom, his rehab period is going to plan and he should, all being well, return before the end of the season.

Quoted by the Blades on Twitter, Heckingbottom said:

“I’ll be disappointed if Bash isn’t back this season. Progressing as we expect. Working where we want him to be. Keep going and keep pushing, hopefully he’ll still have an important part to play.” Paul Heckingbottom on Bash. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/XbItfEUudh — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 4, 2022

The Verdict

United remain in the mix for the top six but will want to avoid further losses like the one they received against Stoke City at the weekend.

It’s clear that they have had rotten luck with injuries but hopefully the likes of Basham will return for the final, crucial stages of the season and that could be enough to get them inside the top six for when it matters.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Sheffield United?

1 of 12 Is Joe Elliot from Def Leppard a Sheffield United fan? Yes No