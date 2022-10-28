Paul Heckingbottom offers honest verdict on Man City loanee James McAtee at Sheffield United

As Paul Heckingbottom set out to strengthen his Sheffield United side this summer, he signed 20-year-old James McAtee on a season long loan deal from Manchester City.

This is the attacking player’s first taste of regular senior football and so far he has made 12 appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

However, only five of those appearances have been as part of the starting 11 and in his side’s game against Norwich City last weekend, he found himself substituted off at half-time.

Therefore, it’s been a somewhat frustrating start to life in the Championship for the young player.

That being said, Blades boss Heckingbottom was keen to encourage the player to keep his head up as he told Yorkshire Live: “It’s all part of the learning. You see moments with him where you are seeing what talents he has got and what he’s about.

“You see the difference with him and Tommy, for example. Tommy has had two first team loans, one in Germany and one in this league last year, which was much better for him.

“Tommy is aware of this as well, but the league and how it’s refereed and what they are letting go and how frantic it is is far more frantic and physical this season than last.

“The difference between the Premier League and the difference between what Macca’s been playing in, predominantly top European Youth football and youth Premier League football it could not be further away from that.

“Every time he experiences it and all the minutes he gets, it is going to be better for him.”

What’s more, whilst it may be a struggle right now, Heckingbottom says United are giving him exactly the experiences that Pep Guardiola wanted him to have as he said: “We have used him as a midfielder in a midfield three and things off the ball, the combative nature of this league is where it is totally different to the position when he’s played it before for Man City and the way they play it and also the football he has been playing in.

“So that’s what he has to do if he wants to be that midfielder, the other one is dislodge one of the front players. They’re his targets.

“A big part of what Macca wanted, the people around him wanted was that he has always been told he needs to be better without the ball at certain things. But no one has ever pushed him on it, he’s always played.

“So how can that be given that value and importance here? He knows if he is not doing it he can’t play, he’s not going to perform to the level.

“It’s a big learning opportunity for him this season, a really big one.”

The Verdict:

As this is the 20-year-old’s first taste of senior football, he is bound to take some time to adjust especially given Heckingbottom says it’s a very physical league.

It must be somewhat disheartening for him to be coming off after 45 minutes but the manager has to prioritise the needs of the team and against Norwich it paid off, as the game finished 2-2 after they were 2-0 down.

However, to hear Heckingbottom’s words of encouragement must be a boost and the manager seems highly committed to helping him adjust to the level of football and learn new bits to his game.

Therefore, McAtee needs to remember that this season is about learning for him and not put too much pressure on himself.