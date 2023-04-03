Paul Heckingbottom has opened up on the potential future of Ismaila Coulibaly.

The Mali international’s future at the club is to be decided

Coulibaly celebrated a first international cap with Mali during the recent March break, suffering a 1-0 loss to Gambia.

The 22-year old has had a breakthrough last couple of months at Bramall Lane, having made his first appearances for the club.

A debut came in an FA Cup clash against Millwall, coming off the bench in a late cameo in a 2-0 win.

A first start was received in the team’s 3-1 win over Wrexham in the fourth round replay, in which he earned 67 minutes of game time.

Another hour was earned in the defeat to Tottenham in the next round, with one league substitute appearance also to his name.

Coulibaly had previously been sent out on loan to Beerschot for two seasons, where he made 42 league appearances in the Belgian First Division.

The United boss has claimed that another loan move could be on the cards in the next campaign, perhaps hinting that a contract extension will be given to the midfielder, with his existing deal set to expire in the summer.

Coulibaly has a clause in his contract for another year with the club, but he could also negotiate a fresh deal with the Championship side as well.

“Izzy had an injury during his second season out there, which obviously wasn’t ideal,” said Heckingbottom, via The Star.

“Then he picked one up here which slowed down what he was trying to do.

“I totally understand at his age that he needs football and that he’ll want football.

“So we’ll see where we are in the summer during pre-season and what the possibilities are.

“If it’s not here then we’ll look to get him some of that elsewhere, to bring him on.”

Sheffield United took a big step towards automatic promotion last weekend with a victory over Norwich City, which opened up a six point gap to the chasing pack.

Up next for Heckingbottom’s side is the visit of Wigan Athletic to Bramall Lane on Friday.

Should Coulibaly have a future with the Blades?

Coulibaly hasn’t particularly had the chance to prove himself with United so far, receiving very little playing time when utilised.

Another loan next season seems a distinct possibility with an extension of some sort sounding likely based on these comments.

Heckingbottom obviously sees potential in the midfielder, otherwise he would likely just be released this summer.

But it is difficult to see him breaking into the first team squad regularly if the club does earn automatic promotion this season, making a loan the likeliest outcome.