Paul Heckingbottom offers “crazy” verdict on emerging trend following West Brom decision

Paul Heckingbottom has offered his verdict on the “crazy” trend that has emerged in the Championship.

The Sheffield United boss is now the eighth longest serving manager in the division despite not even being 12 months in the position.

There have already been nine managerial changes in the second tier so far this season, just 13 games into the campaign.

The 45-year old is concerned about the rise in these figures, and has backed giving managers more time in the job to turn things around.

He has claimed that a culture of change has impacted the ability for coaches to focus on anything but results, despite many factors going into a team’s capacity to win games.

“It’s crazy isn’t it? Crazy. Should we accept it though, that’s the thing?” said Heckingbottom, via Yorkshire Live.

“Of all the managers that have gone, especially those gone through not their choice, they will have been judged on everything but they will not have been in control of 50% of things.

“It’s just the culture we have got here, it’s change, change, change, change.

“It needs to be looked at then when there is all these constant changes and clubs are losing money, who has been making those decisions?

“But it won’t, not in the short term.

“We know it’s a results business so that can ultimately cost you your job, but there’s so many things that affect results which so many people are involved in, it’s not always down to one person.

“Sometimes it’s not about results as much as personalities, connections, change of ownerships, but as it stands we know what tends to happen.”

Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic late last year and has overseen the team’s rise back to the top echelons of the Championship.

The Blades currently sit atop the league standings having made the play-offs last season.

One point from their last three games has seen the likes of Norwich City and QPR close the gap to United, but the team is still top of the table despite a poor run of form.

Up next for Heckingbottom’s side is the visit of Blackpool on 15 October.

The Verdict

The Championship can be such a volatile division for managers as results can vary so wildly and teams are so competitive.

The reward of promotion for clubs is also so valuable that clubs are willing to take more risks in order to gain an edge on their rivals.

Managers have tended to be the greatest victim of this, with Watford leading the way in changing managers like a pair of socks when results aren’t perfect.

So it comes as no surprise to see this kind of trend emerge in recent years, but at the same time it can’t be healthy for the state of the game overall.