Sheffield United picked up a hugely important 2-1 win over Sunderland on Wednesday evening to keep Middlesbrough and Luton Town at bay in the Championship automatic promotion race.

The Blades have been feeling the pressure from Middlesbrough's remarkable rise up the table under Michael Carrick and therefore the victory on Wearside would have been very pleasing for Paul Heckingbottom.

The former Leeds United manager has been stubborn at times in his methods at Bramall Lane, and that consistent messaging and attitude has certainly played a key role in helping the club bounce back from play-off failure last term to compete in and around the top two for the vast majority of the season.

However, when it comes to team selection, like most managers, Heckingbottom has his favourites and his loyalty has possibly been shown in some players for too long, while more capable options have remained on the fringes.

After their 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town last weekend it felt like something had to change against the Black Cats, and Heckingbottom made the bold calls to replace Blades stalwarts Oliver Norwood and John Fleck in central midfield with Manchester City loanees Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.

The latter duo were responsible for both goals as the Blades turned the match around, after Edouard Michut's first half opener, to take an enormous step towards the Premier League.

Unlike Norwood, Fleck has not been at his relentless best this season and with his contract running down it would not be a surprise to see the 31-year-old move on in the summer.

McAtee is a completely different option to the Scotsman, but can certainly be argued as an upgrade in the attacking third while the defensive side of the 20-year-old's game has come on leaps and bounds since the beginning of the campaign.

Fleck has the experience and leadership qualities to heavily contribute to the Blades securing second place in the remaining nine matches, while his role in the first team is reduced.

The Scotsman is a great person to have in the squad and as an option to come off the bench to see games out.

While McAtee has earned a run of league starts at least to get at teams for 60 to 70 minutes before Heckingbottom makes alterations.

Sander Berge's form has dropped off in the last few months and McAtee could be the ideal player to come into the side and compensate for that to ensure the Blades do not invite Boro and Luton back into the running in the coming weeks.