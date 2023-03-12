Paul Heckingbottom must demand more from 25-year-old as pressure builds on Sheffield United in promotion race: Opinion

The pressure is really starting to build on Sheffield United as they look to win automatic promotion to the Premier League following their 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town on Saturday.

The more optimistic Blades supporter will rightly point out that they hold a four-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough with ten games to go – a position all connected to the club would’ve snapped your hands off for before a ball was kicked.

However, having seen that lead gradually reduce over the past few weeks combined with Boro’s momentum and Paul Heckingbottom’s side losing four of their last six in the league, you can understand why there’s a lot of nerves among the Bramall Lane faithful.

It’s during times like this that the Blades boss needs his big players to shine and whilst he’s by no means the only one not hitting the levels at the moment, Sander Berge has been particularly disappointing.

At his best, the Norwegian international is a class act and too good for this level.

The way he glides past the opposition, his ability to carry the ball and quality in the final third means he is a joy to watch and it’s why he has been linked with some big moves in the past.

Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

Unfortunately, right now he isn’t doing that frequently enough.

At times, the 25-year-old can appear sluggish and when he isn’t controlling games, there are question marks on whether Berge brings enough to the team in terms of his discipline off the ball and whether he helps the defensive structure enough.

Given his pedigree, Heckingbottom is highly unlikely to drop the former Genk man and it’s going to be a case of hoping he can play himself back into form but, as mentioned, time is running out for that to happen as Boro continue to apply pressure in the promotion tussle.

Of course, this is a Blades squad packed with experience and know-how, from John Egan in central defence to Billy Sharp in attack, and all in the group need to pull together.

But, there are a few players in the squad that have genuine match-winning quality, with Iliman Ndiaye regularly displaying that with big moments for the Yorkshire side.

Berge should be another who falls into that category and Sheffield United need him to step up and show that over the next ten games after his stuttering form continued against Luton Town.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.