Paul Heckingbottom must consider this controversial Sheffield United selection call ahead of Spurs clash: Opinion

Sheffield United take on Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow evening in the FA Cup, a match that everyone associated with the Blades will welcome.

Not only will they be looking forward to this clash because they’re going up against a Premier League giant – but it also gives them a break from league action and that will be welcomed considering how intense the automatic promotion race has been in recent weeks.

They may have got themselves back on track at the weekend with United securing a victory against Watford and Middlesbrough losing against West Bromwich Albion – but the race isn’t over yet and they will be keen to take a mental break from the Championship.

With Boro likely to push the Blades all the way for second spot between now and the end of the season, staying in the FA Cup beyond this stage could be a blessing for the latter who will want to focus on other things apart from league action.

That should help to take a bit of pressure off them – and manager Paul Heckingbottom may be keen to play his strongest team because of this – giving them the best chance of advancing to the quarter-final stage.

However, Iliman Ndiaye is someone the Blades’ boss should consider leaving on the bench for two clear reasons.

Firstly, if he sustains a serious injury tomorrow evening, that would provide them with a big blow in their quest to return to the Premier League.

A top-flight return is much more important than this upcoming clash, even with a potential trip to Wembley on the horizon if they progress to the semi-final of this competition.

They don’t have a huge number of forward options with Rhian Brewster remaining out of action at this stage and Reda Khadra cutting his loan stay at Bramall Lane short.

Their transfer embargo prevented them from bringing in a replacement for Khadra, something that has limited their depth in the forward department.

Billy Sharp was back on the bench against the Hornets which was a big boost – but if he gets injured – the likes of Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula may need to stay up when they are fit and available.

Considering how inexperienced the duo are, they aren’t guaranteed to thrive if they are under major pressure to produce in the absence of others.

The Blades could always operate with one up top to mitigate the effects of potential future injuries in this area – but Heckingbottom probably won’t want to switch their system or rock the boat too much considering the delicate situation they are in with promotion now in sight.

Keeping Ndiaye on the bench will reduce the chances of the Senegal international picking up a serious injury – and the second reason why it may benefit the Blades to name him as a substitute is because of his contract situation.

Having just over a year left on his current deal, he will only generate more interest in his signature if he impresses on a big stage tomorrow, something that may make it even more difficult for his current side to keep hold of him.

In fairness, they may find it hard to tie him down to a new contract regardless of whether he plays – and his morale won’t exactly be high if he doesn’t start against Spurs – something that may affect his form.

With this in mind, there are both pros and cons to leaving him on the bench, but it’s certainly a dilemma Heckingbottom ought to consider ahead of the game.