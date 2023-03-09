Paul Heckingbottom must avoid falling into these 2 traps at Sheffield United this month

Sheffield United will be looking to further solidify their place in the Championship’s automatic promotion places this month.

The Blades currently sit second in the table, seven points clear of the play-off places, with 11 games of the regular season remaining.

As a result, Paul Heckingbottom’s side do look to be in a strong position to secure their return to the top-flight of English football by the end of the season.

However, nothing is guaranteed just yet, and there are still some significant obstacles they will have to navigate, if they are to secure that promotion.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two traps Heckingbottom will have to avoid falling into at Sheffield United over what remains of March, right here.

Don’t rely too much on Sander Berge in midfield

Throughout much of his time at Sheffield United, Sander Berge has been one of the Blades’ standout performers, something that has seen him linked with a number of clubs at a higher level.

As a result, the fact that his ability has been shown so often, means there is going to be a temptation to play him in every game, something that should be more difficult now, with the Norwegian enduring a dip in form recently.

Indeed, his performances have come in for some criticism of late, and if he is not making enough of an impact in a period where games are as important as they are, Heckingbottom must be prepared to make the bigs calls over big players, even if it could lead to more questions around his future.

FA Quarter Final must not be a priority

Away from the battle for promotion, Sheffield United will also be aiming to secure a place in the FA Cup semi finals, when they host Championship rivals Blackburn at Bramall Lane in the quarter finals of the competition later this month.

There can be no denying reaching the last four of the FA Cup, and securing a day out at Wembley, would be hugely exciting for those connected with the Blades, but the fact is, they stand to gain more by securing promotion back to the Premier League.

As a result, Heckingbottom must ensure his side’s focus is on Championship matters as much as possible, especially with a potentially tricky trip to another side hoping to secure their place in the play-offs, Sunderland, scheduled just four days before that Quarter Final.