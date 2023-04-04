Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes Sander Berge knows the best way to get himself a move away from Bramall Lane is by doing his talking on the pitch, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from South Yorkshire for much of his time at the club, with these exit links being particularly strong during the summer of 2021 when the Blades had just been relegated.

This season's Club Brugge and Fulham transfer sagas

However, it seems as though he was close to leaving his current side on a couple of occasions this season, with Football Insider claiming that Club Brugge had agreed a deal for him during the latter stages of the summer window.

This would have been a big blow for United considering how late it was in the window - but the deal didn't end up going through in the end and there was probably a collective sigh of relief from the Blades' supporters when the deadline passed.

He wasn't short of interest in January either, with Fulham previously reported to have been in talks to take him away from Bramall Lane.

However, an exit failed to materialise once more despite the Cottagers' interest, with Newcastle United thought to have been weighing up a move for him during the winter too.

What did Paul Heckingbottom say about Sander Berge?

With this speculation in mind, it would have been easy for the Norwegian to have pushed for a move away but the 24-year-old seems to have remained professional throughout his stay at the club.

Heckingbottom doesn't have a bad word to say about him either - and believes Berge realises that he won't get his move unless he does his talking on the pitch - even if he tries to force an exit off it.

The Blades' boss said: "He understands it's on the pitch where players get themselves a move.

"If they get distracted and performances drop or they don't behave in a way that makes them attractive to other clubs they won't get their move.

"Anyone who asks me about Sander, I don't think there will be a bad word about him. He's been great in that respect. As a person fantastic, as a player fantastic and still young enough to get even better."

Should Sander Berge look to push for a Sheffield United exit this summer?

If the Blades are promoted, it would make sense for the player to see out the remainder of his contract at Bramall Lane before moving on for free next year.

However, this stance should be flexible because an opportunity could come along for him that may be hard to resist.

If he does get a move to a "bigger" club though, he should ensure that he will win a lot of game time because he won't have the opportunity to continue developing if he's sat on the bench or in the stands.

Considering his injury record, some of the top teams may be quite unforgiving and leave him out of their plans if he's regularly injured, but the Blades have dealt with him well and stood by the player throughout his setbacks.

With this and United likely to be in the top flight next term, it would make sense for him to stay in South Yorkshire because he would probably be a regular starter under Heckingbottom once more.

If the Blades collapse and remain in their current division though, Berge should be looking to seal an exit because he needs to be playing at the top level sooner rather than later if he wants to fulfil his dreams.