Paul Heckingbottom makes transfer claim on Sheffield United player after deadline day interest

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed there were no further offers for star midfielder Sander Berge on transfer deadline day, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

The 45-year-old, however, did reveal that there was Premier League interest in the Norwegian, with the 24-year-old putting himself in the shop window following a promising start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Also the subject of intense interest last summer, his injury worries during the opening stages of 2021/22 ruined his chances of moving on during the winter window, but did well enough during the second half of the season to build momentum going into this term.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield United midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Stephen Quinn? Barrow Mansfield Town Port Vale Shrewsbury Town

Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City were all linked with the midfielder – but none of the trio launched a bid for his services and it was previously reported that they hadn’t even made contact with officials at Bramall Lane.

Club Brugge seemed to be the front runners for his signature and although they still have a few days left to try and get a deal over the line, an agreement doesn’t seem to be on the horizon at this stage.

Manager Heckingbottom, who will be delighted to have kept his star player, revealed that there had been conversations with sides regarding the Norwegian but they weren’t prepared to offer the amount needed to lure him away from South Yorkshire.

He said: “There were no further offers, there were lots of conversations, not just Brugge, one real good Premier League clubs were discussing Sander and his name but no one could get to the number.

“We’re pleased and from my point of view when big clubs are discussing Sander – and that’s no disrespect to Brugge.

“I mean big clubs in the Premier League because that’s where he should be wanting to play after us and in Europe with top teams. He can always go elsewhere afterwards.”

The Verdict:

Cashing in on him at this stage would be the wrong option considering they don’t have the ability to replace him adequately.

They may be able to use the free-agent market – but their options would be very limited at this stage considering some of the most talented free players were snapped up during the early stages of the summer.

There are no guarantees Berge will remain fit – but they simply can’t afford to cash in on him with John Fleck out of action.

His valuation may go down from now on with less than two years remaining on his contract – but he could be the subject of more offers during the next couple of windows and this is why they don’t need to panic yet.

They may need to lower their price tag if they do want to sell him at some point – but January may not be the best time to let him go either because letting a key player go mid-season may work against them.

They need to have an edge against the likes of Burnley and Watford in their quest to secure promotion – and keeping someone of the midfielder’s quality can only work in their favour.