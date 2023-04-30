Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes the club needs to do everything it possibly can to keep Iliman Ndiaye at the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window, speaking to The Star.

The 23-year-old has been a crucial figure for the Blades this term, recording 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Making 50 competitive appearances this term, he has been reliable as well as a real force in the final third and with this in mind, it comes as no real surprise that he's attracting interest from elsewhere.

Adding a goal and an assist to his tally against Preston North End yesterday afternoon, interest in him will only grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

Interest in Iliman Ndiaye

Everton are just one team thought to be interested in him ahead of the next window - and that doesn't come as a shock considering they had a £25m bid for him rejected back in January.

Newcastle United and West Ham are also believed to have taken a closer look at the Senegal international, who thrived in Qatar for his country last year before they were knocked out by England.

But they may face competition from teams in Italy, as well as others with speculation growing about the 23-year-old's future at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom is one man who will be desperate to see Ndiaye remain in South Yorkshire.

And he confirmed this with his latest comments, saying: "He should have had four or five [goals against Preston], shouldn’t he? So that’s my message to Iliman.

"There's going to be interest. But have to do all we can to keep him."

What stance should Sheffield United take on Iliman Ndiaye's future?

He only has one year left on his contract and at this point, it's unclear whether United have the option to extend his deal past then.

If they don't, they should definitely be looking to sell him this summer because losing him for free would be nothing short of disastrous.

Keeping both him and Sander Berge has paid dividends this term - but it's not work taking the risk again - because the Blades could easily be relegated at the end of next season even with Ndiaye in their team.

If they do sell him, they can pump the majority of that revenue into the summer transfer budget, potentially increasing Heckingbottom's chances of making next season a real success.

It will be difficult to stay in the top flight on a tight budget - but it's not impossible and their success will depend on the quality of their recruitment.

They should have plenty of time to line up suitable targets ahead of the summer window - and that should help their cause.