Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he wouldn't be able to afford adequate replacements for some of his key players if they were to leave Bramall Lane this summer, speaking candidly to the Yorkshire Post.

The Blades have several first-teamers out of contract in the summer, including shot-stopper Wes Foderingham, centre-back Jack Robinson, central midfielders John Fleck and Oliver Norwood and forwards Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp.

Yesterday, it was revealed by Alan Nixon that the Blades would take up their option to extend McBurnie's stay at Bramall Lane by a further 12 months, but there's still plenty for them to sort out going into the summer.

Takeover speculation certainly hasn't helped them in their quest to plan for next season, with Dozy Mmobuosi not looking set to take control of the Blades at this stage despite trying to get a takeover deal over the line for many months now.

Who could Sheffield United lose?

Iliman Ndiaye isn't likely to be short of interest during the summer window, with Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham all reported to have taken a closer look at him.

He has just one year remaining on his contract and if the Senegal international fails to put pen to paper on another deal before the summer, Prince Abdullah could potentially consider cashing in on him.

Similar applies with Sander Berge, who has been linked with an exit for much of his stay at Bramall Lane, with the Norwegian looking destined to leave the club back in the summer of 2021 following the Blades' relegation but staying instead.

And a third player may also attract further top-flight interest when the summer comes along, with Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all keen on him.

Speaking about potential departures at the weekend, Heckingbottom said: "Before next season we could lose players who we’d never be able to afford a replacement for.

"We’ve got them in the building already and we’ll do everything we can to keep them."

Who should Sheffield United be looking to sell?

With Ndiaye and Berge only having one year remaining on their contracts, the Blades should be looking to sell them in the summer if they don't sign new deals.

Although both could help United to remain afloat in the division, they are worth a huge amount of money and may lose around £40m or more if they depart for free.

This money could be used to bring replacements in and although it will be extremely difficult to fill the void that Ndiaye's departure would create, they can't let him go for nothing. It would be criminal if they did.

Considering Ahmedhodzic is tied down to a long-term deal, they should look to keep him. Although the Bosnian could generate a huge transfer fee, something that could help United to hand both Berge and Ndiaye bumper deals, United should be looking to sell one of the latter two so the other one can be offered an attractive contract.

Out of Berge and Ndiaye, keeping the latter is probably the most important considering the former's injury woes and the latter's ability to be a real asset in front of goal.