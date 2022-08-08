Paul Heckingbottom makes Sheffield United transfer claim involving Sander Berge

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that offers will likely come in for Sander Berge this window if he continues his current form.

The Sheffield United midfielder has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer, but no deal has yet to materialise.

The Norwegian was one of the team’s most impressive and consistent performers last season as the Blades reached the play-off places.

And he has carried that form into the team’s start to the new Championship campaign, playing a key role in securing the side’s first win of the season last weekend.

A 2-0 win over Millwall earned victory following a difficult opening fixture away to Watford.

But the 45-year old has predicted that clubs will show more concrete interest before the September 1 transfer deadline following Berge’s recent performances.

“Sander was excellent and, if he performs like that every time, someone will pay millions for him – the value will either be too good to turn down or it hits a release clause,” said Heckingbottom, via the Sheffield Star.

“I’ve been there before. You want players who are in demand. It means they are doing something right because people aren’t interested in ones who aren’t.

“Sander is doing his talking on the pitch.”

Berge has a release clause worth up to a reported £35 million, but the club may be willing to listen to offers of £22 million, in order to recoup the fee spent to sign the player in January 2020.

Up next for United is a cup clash away to West Brom on Wednesday night in the opening round of the League Cup.

The Verdict

Berge has started the season exceptionally and has reminded people why he has received such high praise in the recent past.

A midfielder of his quality could easily fit into a Premier League side.

That makes it so surprising that the Blades have yet to receive any concrete offers even close to their valuation of Berge.

But considering the professional attitude he has shown, and their lack of need to sell, this could work out nicely for United if they are able to hold onto the 24-year old.