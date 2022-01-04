Paul Heckingbottom makes Sheffield United transfer claim after Blackburn Rovers link

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted to The Star that some of his players could leave this month because the club has a lot of players in attacking positions at present.

The manager’s comments follow on from the news that Blackburn Rovers are once again interested in signing Oliver Burke either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Sheffield United currently boast a vast array of attacking options, with the likes of Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, Iliman Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Burke all competing for just two striking berths in the starting eleven.

Now Heckingbottom has made a statement about what the club could do to address this problem, as he said the following recently:

“There may still be players that leave because we do have a lot in attacking positions. We want our players to get minutes as much as they want to get minutes. But we won’t leave ourselves short.”

Burke has rarely played for the Blades this term and certainly seems one of the more likely attacking players to leave Bramall Lane over the coming weeks than most.

The former Nottingham Forest player is under contract with the Steel City club until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

The likes of Burke, McBurnie and Mousset appear to be the most likely candidates to make an early exit from the club this month as Heckingbottom looks to streamline his squad.

All three of the players have found their opportunities largely limited and as a result of this it is probably for the best that they move on.

Blackburn have been interested in Burke since the summer, so it wouldn’t be a shock i0f they finally get a deal done for him in January.

As for the other two, there is bound to be at least some interest in their services as Sheffield United look to clear some dead wood.