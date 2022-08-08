Paul Heckingbottom makes Sheffield United transfer admission on key area

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he had three or four targets lined up to address their current problem at right wing-back but financial restraints have prevented a deal from materialising, speaking honestly to The Star.

They are currently light in this position with Jayden Bogle currently out of action, leaving George Baldock as their only senior option on the right-hand side at this stage.

They do have the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe available as options at this stage – but both are better-suited on the left-hand side and with Enda Stevens on the sidelines last weekend – they aren’t exactly blessed with available options on the left either.

Ben Osborn is another player that could potentially fill in there with the ex-Nottingham Forest man’s versatility proving to be a real asset for the Blades – but Heckingbottom was keen to recruit a new right wing-back regardless.

Along with addressing the number 10 role, something they have done with the likes of Reda Khadra and James McAtee coming in, that was seemingly their top transfer priority.

However, financial limitations at Bramall Lane have made that impossible and the second-tier side’s manager even admitted that it would have been hard to get a deal over the line anyway with a new arrival potentially falling to third choice in the pecking order following Bogle’s return.

He said: “Ideally, I’d love to bring a wing-back in. Resources wise, we can’t do it.

“I always work within what that I’m given. We have brought in mostly loans and frees and are happy with what we’ve done.

“It was difficult to find someone (to step in for Bogle) anyway. I’m not going to lie to anyone about the deal.

“We had three or four who fitted the profile. But we aren’t able to do anything now.”

The Verdict:

For a club that were relegated from the top tier not too long ago, the fact they are unable to sign any players without current first-teamers going the other way is slightly poor, especially with this area desperately needing to be addressed.

However, Sander Berge is unlikely to be on a modest wage, they spent a transfer fee on Anel Ahmedhodzic and they may have spent a considerable amount on a loan for McAtee though to bring him in ahead of other teams.

For now, Osborn may have to fill in on the right if Baldock picks up an injury, though a more orthodox option would be more effective for the Blades if more funds are released between now and the end of the window.

Previously having Sean Robertson on trial, he wouldn’t have cost a huge amount of money but he has since joined Forest Green Rovers so there’s no chance of bringing him in now.

Heckingbottom’s point also has to be considered. The possibility of becoming a third-choice option isn’t exactly enticing and this is why they may have had difficulties trying to get an agreement over the line anyway.