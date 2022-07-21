Paul Heckingbottom makes Sheffield United transfer admission ahead of upcoming campaign

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that although he is happy with the players that he currently has at his disposal, he is still looking to add some fresh faces to his squad.

The Blades have already engaged in some transfer business ahead of the new term.

Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark have joined the club on loan deals from Manchester City and Newcastle United whilst Anel Ahmedhodzic has made a permanent switch to Bramall Lane.

Linked with a host of players this summer, the Blades are currently pursuing a move for Reda Khadra.

Heckingbottom recently revealed that the club are edging closer to reaching an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for the 21-year-old who spent the previous campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Set to face Watford on August 1st in the Championship, it will be interesting to see who will be given the nod to start for the Blades in this particular fixture.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Heckingbottom has opted to share an insight into the club’s transfer plans for the remainder of the window.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, the Blades boss said: “If we have to start with this group, yes, I’d be happy.

“But we are trying for more.

“It might be different if we had Billy (Sharp) and Oli (McBurnie) playing but we don’t. “Still, we’ve got them and other players to come back. “You don’t wait for that, however. “We want to bring some more in.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the Blades have kept most of the players that featured regularly for them last season at Bramall Lane, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the opening stages of the new campaign.

By adding some classy operators to their squad in the coming weeks, United could boost their chances of challenging for automatic promotion in the second-tier.

Given that Khadra is one of the club’s main targets, it will be interesting whether they are able to make a breakthrough in this pursuit.

If he does end up joining the Blades, the attacker may not take too long to adapt to life in his new surroundings as he made 26 appearances in the Championship during the previous campaign.