Paul Heckingbottom believes his Sheffield United side need to only focus on themselves as they seek automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades took a big leap towards the top flight on Friday with a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

The victory moved United eight points clear of Luton Town in third, while also holding a game in hand over their top of the table rivals.

Can Sheffield United earn automatic promotion?

Heckingbottom’s side have held a top two position for much of the campaign, but had been feeling the pressure with Luton and Middlesbrough closing the gap behind in recent weeks.

But with just seven games remaining, United are now in pole position to join Burnley in gaining a top two finish.

The 45-year-old has claimed that his side will not be paying too much attention to the chasing pack.

He believes that his side need to simply focus on getting their own results and the reward of promotion will naturally follow.

"If teams around us drop points it’s a bonus but we don’t focus on results elsewhere," said Heckingbottom, via Teesside Live.

"As long as we keep winning and making that margin of error even finer for them we don’t have to worry about anything else.

"Of course, we want to keep making that margin of error even finer for them but we want to make sure these last few games are about us and our performances, not theirs.

"We love being at home and performing well here.

"We always want to make this a difficult place for teams to come and play and we’ll do that until the end of the season."

United return to action this evening with a clash against the already promoted Burnley.

Heckingbottom will be hoping his side can spoil the celebratory atmosphere at Turf Moor with his side looking to take another significant step forward in their own pursuit of Premier League football for next season.

Meanwhile, Luton face relegation-threatened Blackpool and Boro take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Can Sheffield United take a step towards promotion today?

Burnley will be in the mood for celebration following their confirmation of promotion last Friday.

The Clarets’ victory over Boro helped ease the pressure on United, with the gap to third now eight points.

United handed Burnley their heaviest defeat of the season at Bramall Lane so will be hoping for a similarly impressive performance this evening.

A victory would put the Blades in a very comfortable position to seal second.