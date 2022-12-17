Paul Heckingbottom makes Sheffield United potential plan clear ahead of January

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has suggested that they may recall some of their players currently out on loan to ensure they have enough to push for promotion from the Championship.

The Blades have been unfortunate with injuries this season, with several first team players impacted by setbacks throughout the season.

This has put pressure on Heckingbottom to look elsewhere to improve the numbers available to him, with youngster Oliver Arblaster getting his first start before the international break against Cardiff City.

With several players out on loan, including the likes of Will Osula, Harry Boyes and Harrison Neal, Heckingbottom has refused to rule out recalling them back to the club.

Speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom explained: “We might have to bring people back as well, because we don’t carry big numbers. One of the reasons we don’t do that is because we need to cut our cloth accordingly.

“But we’ve also been hit by a lot of freaky injuries. There’s no harm in those lads who are already here staying here, as we’ve seen. None whatsoever.

“But we also have to make sure that we don’t leave ourselves short because of the prize we are chasing.”

Osula, a Denmark under-19 international, has impressed since joining Derby County earlier this term while Boyes has been placed with fellow League One outfit Forest Green Rovers.

Neal is gaining experience at Barrow while Sydie Peck, one of the most promising young talents within United’s youth academy, recently moved to Oldham Athletic on a short-term basis.

The immediate future of those players is currently up in the air with it depending entirely upon the amount of injuries the Blades suffer or avoid over the next few weeks.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

The Verdict

It’s a difficult position for Heckingbottom as he will want those players to continue their experiences at their loan clubs.

Recalling them could disrupt their development and with no guarantee of first team football, it could be counter-productive.

That being said, the amount of injuries that Sheffield United have suffered this season is no doubt a huge disruption and the need to ensure they have enough players is imperative.

It’s a big decision that will need to be made it will no doubt be decided in the next few weeks ahead of the January transfer window.