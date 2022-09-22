Paul Heckingbottom makes Sheffield United contracts admission

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has hinted that he may be keener to tie down certain players down to new contracts than the board are, speaking to The Star.

The Blades have several key players out of contract at the end of the season including Wes Foderingham, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens, Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp, all of whom have been key players for the Blades at one point or another.

John Fleck, Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie are also out of contract – and at this stage – there looks set to be a mass exodus at Bramall Lane unless the Championship side’s board move to tie down some of their key assets.

At this stage though, it’s currently unclear what division they will be competing in next season with Heckingbottom’s men currently sitting at the top of the division.

What tier they will be in may have a major influence on who is offered new contracts and what type of financial package they will be offered, though they may not be able to afford to wait until they have certainty of where they will be next term with clubs from Europe able to offer pre-contract deals.

Heckingbottom is keen to see some of those out of contract tied down – but has hinted that he doesn’t have full control over who’s offered new deals and when.

He said: “It’s out of my hands now. I’d love to. From experience these things take time.

“I don’t think they need to but they generally do. So I’m forgetting about that.

“Everyone’s working but all circumstances are different. There’ll be people I’m pushing for, who there’s not as much appetite from the club. And things like that.”

The Verdict:

In fairness to the board, they should also have a say because it’s their money that’s being spent – but they should also be looking to take into consideration the views of Heckingbottom who has enjoyed a successful spell so far.

Players like Stevens and Sharp may not generate a huge amount for their signature if they were to be sold – but both have become integral players and should arguably be offered new deals.

And persuading the board to offer contracts to these older players may be the manager’s most difficult challenge, especially with the club not guaranteed to receive a huge amount of money if they were to sell Sander Berge.

With less than two years left on his deal now, the Norwegian’s valuation is likely to be going down each day his contract runs down, so it will be interesting to see whether the club try and make savings by offloading some more experienced heads next summer.

Many second-tier sides are now buying younger players in the hope of selling them on for a considerable amount in the future – and that’s the model United may also be looking to adopt at some point.