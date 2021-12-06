Paul Heckingbottom makes Sheffield United claim on Billy Sharp

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes captain Billy Sharp won’t be slowing down for the foreseeable future as the forward approaches his 36th birthday, speaking to The Star about the veteran.

The experienced frontman was forced to undergo thigh surgery in the second half of last season as he missed his side latter stages of a torrid 2020/21 campaign, with the Blades being relegated back to the second tier of English football after a torrid second campaign in the Premier League.

This personal setback for Sharp potentially looked set to heavily disrupt his pre-season as he looked to impress then-new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who had a range of attacking options at his disposal as he switched to a 4-2-3-1 system.

With Lys Mousset, Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie and David McGoldrick all available to Jokanovic, the Serbian opted to start the former on the opening day of the season, providing the Frenchman with a new lease of life and leaving the skipper on the bench despite working tirelessly throughout the summer to be available for the Birmingham City clash.

However, a hamstring injury to Mousset against Lee Bowyer’s men gave Sharp an opportunity to come back into the lineup, starting most games since then despite occasionally appearing on the bench.

Scoring five times and recording six assists in 20 Championship games prior to last weekend’s match against Cardiff City, he added another goal to his record in the Welsh capital and boss Heckingbottom believes he will continue to be an asset for a while yet despite entering the latter stages of his playing career.

The 44-year-old said: “I wouldn’t bet that Billy is going to slow down anytime soon. In fact, I’d never bet against him – ever.

“His professionalism is excellent.

“He takes everything he does really seriously, wants to get the maximum out of everything he does, which you often see players do in their twilight years. They look for every single little advantage.

“How long he has got (in his playing career) is entirely up to him. That’s the way I see it, from what I’m witnessing, anyway.”

The Verdict:

His fitness and return to form after undergoing surgery earlier this year is a by-product of the way he manages and conducts himself, as not just a role model to his teammates at United, but to the entire EFL as an experienced professional.

Perhaps his goalscoring record this season should have been expected though after seeing him register 23 goals in 40 second-tier displays during the 2018/19 campaign.

He is on course to get close to the 20-goal mark again and considering the competition there is for a starting spot in attack, that should be commended.

Mousset’s injury worries, McBurnie’s poor form and Brewster’s previous struggles to score may have helped his cause earlier in the campaign, but you can’t deny how well he has done to retain his spot in the starting 11.

Though Brewster is a direct competitor for the 35-year-old, his return from injury at some point could help Sharp to manage his minutes and with that, maximise his performance levels in his quest to lead his team back to the top flight.