It could prove to be a historic evening for Sheffield United at Wembley.

Facing Premier League giants Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening, the Blades are attempting to reach their first FA Cup final since 1936.

Since then, the Blades have lost five semi-finals, most recently in 2013/14 when they were beaten 5-3 by Hull City.

Paul Heckingbottom and his players will be hoping that they can pick up an unlikely win and avoid making it six semi-finals without victory.

What has been said about Sheffield United ahead of their Man City FA Cup clash?

Interestingly, ahead of a huge match against fantastic opposition, Sheffield United could be forgiven for feeling slightly anxious ahead of the tie.

However, making a very interesting point about the players in his squad and their previous matches against Manchester City, Paul Heckingbottom has outlined a key reason his side should play full of confidence at Wembley this evening.

"I think we have to approach it how we play, you know, in terms of trying to play to our strengths." Heckingbottom answered, when asked how his side would go about taking on City on Football Daily's 72+ Podcast.

"Listen, we've got a lot of players who, two years ago, played against this City team. We've got a lot of the senior lads who, in those two years in the Premier League, performed really well against City.

"I think the only thing we need to do this time is win the game."

In the season the Blades were relegated from the top flight in 2020/21, City only managed to beat the Blades 1-0 both home and away.

Considering the club finished rock-bottom that season, those scorelines do suggest the Blades put on two decent displays against the side that would be crowned champions that season.

Heckingbottom added: "But, they can take a lot of confidence from how they performed."

"Whether that was with the wingbacks against their wingers, our midfield boys and the lads at the top end and obviously the centre-backs - there's a lot of players who played against them, so it's not like we're stepping into the unknown.

"But, with that, obviously there is that trepadation if you like, or understanding that we are playing the best players and we can't hide away from that.

"So, I think we've just got to, like we've done in the other cup games, embrace it, enjoy it, and it's a one off isn't it - whatever happens, we've got an important league game a few days later, but we've just got to give everything for this game and see where it takes us."

What time does Man City v Sheffield United kick-off?

With the FA Cup semi-final between the Citizens and the Blades set to take place on Saturday 22nd April, kick-off at Wembley is scheduled for 16:45PM.