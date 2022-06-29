Paul Heckingbottom makes honest Sheffield United transfer admission ahead of 2022/23 campaign

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he doesn’t believe that the club will be able to complete their transfer business during pre-season.

Whereas many of the club’s Championship rivals have managed to sign players this summer, the Blades have yet to add to their squad.

No longer able to call upon the services of David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman, Morgan Gibbs-White, Filip Uremovic, Charlie Goode and Lys Mousset, Heckingbottom will unquestionably need to bring in some fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

Having qualified for the play-offs last season, the Blades will be looking to challenge at the top of the Championship standings when the new term gets underway.

Set to face Watford on August 1st, it will be interesting to see whether United will be able to turn to some new players for inspiration in this particular fixture.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Heckingbottom has suggested that it would be good for the club to make some signings in the weeks leading up to their clash with the Hornets.

Speaking to SUTV (as cited by Yorkshire Live), Heckingbottom said: “If I’m realistic, it won’t be all of them [signings coming into the squad for the start of pre-season.]

“But it’d be good for some, it’d be good for us and it’d be good for the players who come in to start working with us.

“Pre season’s different and I think it gives you an advantage if you’ve got players in before the start of the season.

“The way the window goes now right the way until September, so many games have gone so we want players from game on to work up to Watford.”

The Verdict

With Heckingbottom admitting that he doesn’t expect the club to be able to complete all of their business ahead of the opening game of the season, it will be interesting to see who they are able to recruit this summer.

The Blades are already able to call upon the services of the likes of Wed Foderingham, John Egan, Billy Sharp and Sander Berge who all produced positive performances in the Championship last season.

United could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion later this year if they add some extra quality to their squad.

Given that the Blades are set to play seven league games before the window shuts, they cannot afford to dwell when it comes to signing players as this may hinder their chances of securing positive results in these fixtures.