Paul Heckingbottom makes honest admission over potentially concerning Sheffield United situation

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he has made recommendations to the board on which players warrant new contracts, with the situation now out of his hands.

The Blades are flying high in the Championship this season but the long-term future of many of the current squad is up in the air.

Wes Foderingham, Enda Stevens, Oliver Norwood and Oli McBurnie are just some of the many senior players who see their deals expire at the end of the season, whilst Iliman Ndiaye, John Egan and Sander Berge are among another group that have deals until 2024.

Therefore, it’s something the club are looking to address and Heckingbottom told the Sheffield Star that he has told key figures at Bramall Lane what he thinks should happen.

“I’ve done my bit with the contracts. I’ve done what I had to do. There’s others, and other things, I want to keep pushing now. I recognise it’s a business. It’s not my money and so all I’ve done is say what I want to happen with regards to certain people.”

The verdict

The number of players who see deals expire by 2024 is quite considerable so it highlights just how important winning promotion this season could be for the Blades.

Ultimately, as Heckingbottom says, it’s down to the owner and what he thinks is reasonable, but they need to make progress with some as they won’t want these deals running down.

Of course, what happens on the pitch is going to be important and this adds another interesting aspect to this season for Sheffield United.

