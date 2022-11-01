Paul Heckingbottom makes honest admission after Sheffield United’s win at Bristol City

Paul Heckingbottom admitted that he got the tactical approach wrong which is why Reda Khadra had to be replaced in the first half of Sheffield United’s win at Bristol City.

The Blades picked up maximum points through an Iliman Ndiaye goal in the second half but that didn’t tell the whole story as they were second best for large parts, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

Such was the dominance of the hosts early on, Heckingbottom decided to replace Khadra with James McAtee in the 33rd minute to tweak the system.

Whilst it was a somewhat embarrassing situation for the attacker, the boss explained to Yorkshire Live that he took responsibility for setting up the wrong way in the first place.

“I got the shape wrong. We couldn’t start with three in midfield with Tommy out. That’s not a reflection on Reda. I said to the boys at half-time he’s the one that has to suffer.

“It’s not a reflection on him but we had to go to that change.”

Heckingbottom’s side are back in action this weekend when they welcome Burnley to Bramall Lane in what is a huge clash.

The verdict

This is a great to hear from a manager as Heckingbottom is holding his hands up to making a mistake in the setup and taking away the pressure from his player.

So, you have to praise him for the way he has handled this and his decision was totally justified because whilst it was still a tough night for the Blades, they did improve and they ultimately got the win.

After a mini-slump, they’ve picked up six points from two challenging away games now and will be excited about the big Burnley game coming up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.