Paul Heckingbottom makes honest admission about Sheffield United’s performance v Blackpool

Sheffield United started the new season on a very strong note and a string of consistently positive results took them to the top of the Championship table.

However, their form has taken a dip this month and despite playing four games, they haven’t won having drawn two and lost two.

Yesterday they welcomed Blackpool and the game was an eventful 3-3 draw which saw a 98th minute equaliser for United and one red card for the Blades as well as three red cards for the visitors.

The game had plenty but Paul Heckingbottom was keen to focus on the football side of things and although his side remain joint top of the league, second only on goal difference, the boss feels its as down to his side to do better after they gave away a 2-0 lead.

Reflecting on the game, he told The Yorkshire Post: “It’s not a good point having been 2-0 up but the situation we put ourselves in, to come back, you’ve got to accept that.

“Anel’s [Ahmedhodzic] onside [when his equaliser was called offside]. But then you’re going to ask me about the penalty and the handball, forget it. I’m not going to sit here and moan about the referees.

“Regardless of those decisions should we have won? Yeah.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position we have to chase, which is in our control. We’ve created enough chances to win the game, which is in our control, and we’ve not done it.

“Of course you want people to do their jobs properly but I’m not going to hide behind the refs not doing their jobs, that’s for somebody else to take care of.

“We’ve been two up without playing brilliantly with two real good moments of play. We were still wasteful with the ball.

“Letting Blackpool back in the game, it was all about the second ball. Even when Wes kicked long we were slow to get up, we were poor on second balls in midfield and it allowed them to get those little bits of momentum

“The third goal, we were better second half at defending those things but Eags [John Egan] makes an interception straight into the path of [Kenny] Dougal, its one of those things. But we’ve put ourselves in that position.

“After that we looked like the team we wanted to be but we were wasteful and when they went down to nine we had a lot more space, created even more chances and didn’t take them.”

The Verdict: Although the result of this game hasn’t affected Sheffield United too much in terms of the table, given they are only a goal underneath Burnley on goal difference, it does show how tight this league can be and the fact that every chance counts. Blackpool were down to nine men from the 81st minute and it was up to United to make the most of that and play to their advantage but they failed to do that and in the end could only salvage a point with a late goal. It’s clear that the Blades boss wasn’t particularly happy with the officials and all the decisions they made but as he says, it’s no one else fault that his side were 2-0 up and ended up at 2-2 so that is what they need to focus on and work on. United are a strong side but they have to make sure they keep their standards and performances high throughout the season if they want to remain at the top end of the table.