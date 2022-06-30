Paul Heckingbottom makes honest admission about Sheffield United man’s future

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that Jake Eastwood will be allowed to make a temporary exit in the current transfer window if the club signs another goalkeeper.

A Patreon report by Alan Nixon earlier this week revealed that Ross County are closing in on sealing a loan deal for Eastwood.

The 25-year-old failed to make any inroads on the Blades’ starting eleven during the previous campaign due to the presence of Wes Foderingham who managed to claim 18 clean-sheets in 33 league appearances.

In the latter stages of the season, Eastwood joined Rochdale on an emergency loan deal.

The keeper went on to feature in the League Two side’s clashes with Bristol Rovers and Newport County.

Eastwood also had a short spell at Portsmouth in September as he played in their EFL Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

United are currently looking to reach a fresh agreement with Adam Davies over a new deal whilst fellow keeper Michael Verrips has now left the club on a permanent basis.

Making reference to Eastwood, Heckingbottom has revealed that the club are looking to get him to sign a new contract and will sanction a loan move for him if another keeper joins the Blades.

Speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom said: “Hopefully Jake will get his contract sorted.

“If he’s going to achieve his potential, then he needs to play first-team football.

“If we get a goalie in, then Jake knows he will be going out.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Eastwood has only managed to make three appearances for the Blades during his career, loaning him out this summer may turn out to be the right call by the club.

By featuring regularly during the 2022/23 campaign, the keeper could potentially improve as a player before returning to Bramall Lane.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Davies’ future, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Heckingbottom adds a new keeper to his ranks in the coming weeks.

This will give Eastwood the green light to make a move to Ross County who are set to participate in the Scottish Premiership again next season.