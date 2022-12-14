Paul Heckingbottom makes Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker claim following Sheffield United’s World Cup representation

Paul Heckingbottom has claimed that Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker are still inspiring Sheffield United’s academy stars.

The Blades boss believes that a successful youth academy is key for the club to progress.

The England pair competed at the World Cup over the last month as representatives of the Championship side, having come through at Bramall Lane in their formative years.

Iliman Ndiaye was another representative of the club’s youth system, having appeared with Senegal in Qatar.

Heckingbottom insisted that there are other members of his squad that will be pushing to follow in their footsteps at future international tournaments.

The 45-year old claimed that Ndiaye will be the next to inspire players at United following his performances for Senegal over the last number of weeks.

The United boss highlighted several names that will be aiming to represent the club in the future.

“People talk about it,” said Heckingbottom, via The Yorkshire Post.

“I’ve heard Kyle and Harry be interviewed and how fondly they speak about the academy.

“There’s going to be people listening.

“Del [Derek Geary] and Micky [Michael Collins] in the academy will be saying it’s a great example.

“Iliman had a loan and we’ve got other players on loan now.

“Rhys [Norrington-Davies] did that and should have been at the World Cup (missing out through injury).

“I think he’d have played games for Wales.

“I was chatting to Sander [Berge] and there’s no reason that Norway team shouldn’t be at the next major championship.

“You could see them on that stage and that would be good for me to be able to sit back and watch Sander play there as well.

“George [Baldock] worked so hard to become part of the Greece national set-up to try and get to those tournaments.

“We’ve got lots of players who will dream of what Iliman’s done.”

Ndiaye has featured regularly for the Blades this season, becoming a key player over the course of the last 12 months.

The forward is the team’s top scorer in the Championship, with nine goals and three assists to his name.

United are currently 2nd in the table, with a trip to face Wigan Athletic up next for Heckingbottom’s side on 19 December.

The Verdict

Ndiaye emerged from the academy as a very promising young star and a World Cup appearance was a fine reward for his efforts with the Blades.

A Premier League place is in his future too if he can continue to perform, whether that is with United or not may prove to be another issue entirely.

United’s promotion push is going well, but it could be their academy that helps them to get over the line, especially as injury issues have impacted the side a lot in the last year.

If the club can continue to produce this level of talent then it will be a huge asset to the Blades.