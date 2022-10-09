Paul Heckingbottom makes frank Sheffield United admission following Stoke City defeat

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted he and his side knew that they wouldn’t be as defensively solid yesterday as they usually are, speaking to The Star after their 3-1 loss against Stoke City.

Because of their current injury crisis in defence, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Ciaran Clark, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Enda Stevens, Max Lowe and long-term absentee Jack O’Connell all out, Heckingbottom decided to operate with a back four.

John Egan partnered Chris Basham in central defence with Rhys Norrington-Davies starting on the left and Kyron Gordon coming in on the right, with youngster Sai Sachdev even coming on as a substitute for the latter during the second 45.

And they were also limited in terms of their defensive midfield options, with Sander Berge and John Fleck out of action. That forced Oliver Norwood to start in midfield alongside attacking options James McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Iliman Ndiaye with Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra up front.

With this, they had no shortage of attacking threat on paper but failed to display enough quality in the final third, being punished because of this with Ben Wilmot, former Blade Phil Jagielka and Liam Delap sealing a 3-1 home victory for the Potters.

The hosts could have scored even more yesterday afternoon with Tariqe Fosu going close on a couple of occasions – and the visitors’ manager accepted before kick-off that they would be more vulnerable defensively.

Speaking after the game, he said: “We knew we wouldn’t be as defensively sound as usual, that we’d be more open.

“But still, to concede two from set plays was disappointing. It became a basketball game at one point.”

The Verdict:

Their injury crisis is costing them points and they will be hoping to have as many players back as possible in the short term because of this, especially amid a busy schedule.

This is a period of the season that could prove detrimental to them if their results don’t go their way, so this crisis doesn’t come at a good time for them following such a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign.

With the likes of Norwich City and Reading losing over the weekend, they will be extremely disappointed not to have extended their lead at the top of the table, something that would have given them real confidence going forward.

The one positive for them is the fact they still have some very good attacking options available and that will bode well for them in their quest to get points on the board, though they will be disappointed about their current predicament in defence.

The likes of Ahmedhodzic and Robinson could be real game-changers when they return, not to mention O’Connell who looked so promising before a terrible injury disrupted his career.