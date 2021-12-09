Paul Heckingbottom makes exciting promise about Sheffield United individual

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has stated that the fans haven’t seen the best of Iliman Ndiaye yet at Bramall Lane.

Ndiaye has made 12 appearances this season, scoring two goals and registering an assist in the Championship, proving to be a bright spark in a dull start to the campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, Heckingbottom hasn’t relied as heavily on the 21-year-old since taking charge and Ndiaye’s immediate role isn’t as intense.

He’s missed out on the squad in two of the last three fixtures and was left on the bench when the Blades beat Bristol City in Heckingbottom’s first game in-charge.

Heckingbottom explained how the decisions regarding the playmaker are tactical, alongside teasing that there’s more to come from Ndiaye.

As per the club’s official media, Heckingbottom said: “I don’t think people have seen the best of him yet, we have a number of good players at the top of the pitch so there is always going to be people left out. Against Cardiff it was just a tactical decision.

“He’s a fantastic talent, we’ll continue to push him.”

Sheffield United have won three fixtures on the spin in the Championship to pull the play-off race into picture.

They take on fifth-placed QPR at Bramall Lane on Monday evening.

The Verdict

This is an exciting claim on Ndiaye, as what the Sheffield United fans saw at the start of the season was encouraging enough.

Heckingbottom might have pulled the 21-year-old from the limelight a touch, but as he’s stating, it’s not because of his ability.

The manager’s decision will be about managing expectation around a talent that could really benefit Sheffield United in the years to come.

If Ndiaye can live up to Heckingbottom’s promise, when the time is right for him to return, he could really shine in a Sheffield United shirt.

