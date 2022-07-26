Paul Heckingbottom makes encouraging revelation after Sheffield United transfer breakthrough

Sheffield United’s latest recruit Reda Khadra only had eyes on a move to Bramall Lane after an initial conversation with the club.

Paul Heckingbottom has finally added Khadra to his Sheffield United squad, having struck an agreement for the attacker to arrive from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Reacting to the deal, Heckingbottom outlined that Khadra had to be patient as the two clubs negotiated a deal, with the 21-year-old keen to make the move.

“This is a deal that has taken a while, there has been lots of ups and downs,” Heckingbottom told the club’s media team. “But we’ve managed to get him in on loan which is great for us and Reda is just as excited as we are.

“We spoke with Brighton about Reda a long time ago and that pleased him, when he spoke to us he knew he wanted to come here and it has been a case of remaining patient whilst a deal was agreed between the clubs. He is different to a lot of players we’ve got, he’s naturally very direct and has explosive pace which Blades fans will have noted from playing against us last season.”

Khadra spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, excelling under Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.

The attack-minded ace scored four goals and registered two assists in 27 Championship appearances for Rovers, whilst he also scored in the FA Cup.

Included in that burst of four league goals was a strike in Blackburn’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United in November 2021, as Rovers turned on the style to cancel out Rhian Brewster’s opening goal.

The Verdict

This is encouraging for the Sheffield United supporters.

It’s not been a straightforward deal for the club to conclude, but Heckingbottom has eventually got his man and it sounds like it will be worth it.

Khadra was on the same page as the club and waited for a deal to materialise, only underlining his desire to make the move.

If the 21-year-old can develop and build on what he showed last season, he will be a real hit.

