Paul Heckingbottom makes early Sheffield United transfer decision

Newly installed Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has already taken the decision to recall Femi Seriki from his loan spell with Beerschot, as per an interview that he gave to the club’s official YouTube channel.

The exciting 19-year-old right back was previously loaned out to the Belgian side by Slavisa Jokanovic prior to his sacking at Bramall Lane and has since gone on to endure a frustrating spell on the continent.

Seriki has only appeared once for his new side, with his minutes totalling just six as he has struggled to prove that he is worth being handed a starting spot at the Olympisch Stadion.

Now Heckingbottom has confirmed that the player will be returning to the Steel City club, which suggests that he could feature in the new manager’s plans moving forwards as he seeks to hit the ground running at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United already have the likes of George Baldock and Jayden Bogle at their disposal at right back, which means Seriki could well be loaned out again if he can’t be offered game time by the Blades.

The Verdict

This is certainly the right decision for all parties involved as it gives the player a chance to resurrect his season back within the confines of his parent club.

His loan spell in Belgium has been nightmarish to say the least and now he will be hoping to make a fresh start under a manager who knows his game inside out.

Seriki is yet another youngster that the Blades have produced with his first team future very much at the forefront of their minds as they look to get him to the required level so that he can follow in the footsteps of the likes of Baldock and Bogle.

It will certainly be interesting to see what plans Heckingbottom has for the teenager moving forwards.