Paul Heckingbottom makes claim over Sheffield United player’s situation

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told the Yorkshire Post that he sees the present as a new start for Oli McBurnie at the club.

The multi-million pound signing from Swansea City has been brought back into the fold by the Blades boss but is yet to have put an end to his goalscoring drought for the Steel City club having now gone 40 appearances without a league goal in red and white stripes.

Indeed since joining the club back in 2019 for a fee believed to be around £20 million, McBurnie has only scored eight goals across all competitions, underlining his struggles.

However Heckingbottom has moved to defend the striker from criticism as he made the following comments recently on the 25-year-old’s situation at Bramall Lane:

“It’s like a fresh start and the expectancy is different, what we ask for from the players. I know what he can do, what type of lad he is and what he can do in this league.”

The striker has scored once for the Blades this season, with his solitary strike coming in the Carabao Cup against Southampton.

He has one more year left to run on his contract with the Steel City club.

The Verdict

It is really hard to make a case for McBurnie at present but it is clear that Heckingbottom still believes in his abilities.

The striker had chances to score against Hull City recently but was wasteful, with many fans questioning why he was allowed to start in such an important game.

His goalscoring drought is only getting worse and as a result the supporters will only get more frustrated.

It may well be the case that he has to leave the club in the summer for the good of his career as things just aren’t clicking for him at Sheffield United right now.