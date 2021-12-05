Paul Heckingbottom makes claim over crucial Sheffield United player amid January concern

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that he is enjoying working with Morgan Gibbs-White following the midfielder’s performance in the Blades’ 3-2 win at Cardiff City.

The Blades were able to claim back-to-back wins under Heckingbottom at Cardiff on Saturday with them coming from a goal behind to score three times in the space of 14 second-half minutes to secure the three points.

Sheffield United were helped by the hosts being reduced to ten men following Sean Morrison’s challenge on Billy Sharp, but they could easily have already scored a couple against 11 men during the first half.

Gibbs-White was once again an impressive performer for the Blades with the Wolves loanee firing home an excellent strike to get Sheffield United back on terms with half an hour remaining. The 21-year-old was also on hand to provide the assists for both Sharp and David McGoldrick to make 2-1 and then 3-1 as they put the game beyond the Bluebirds.

The major issue for Sheffield United is whether they will be able to keep hold of Gibbs-White beyond January with Wolves potentially able to recall him from his loan spell at Bramall Lane. However, at the moment there has been no concrete suggestion that they will be set to do that.

Speaking to Sheffield United’s official club website following the win against Cardiff, Heckingbottom insisted that he is enjoying working with Gibbs-White and he heaped praise on the 21-year-old for his performance at Cardiff.

He said: “He’s a good player, we know that. We enjoy working with him, everyone’s seen that throughout the season. The last couple of weeks working with him has been really enjoyable and his part in all 3 goals were excellent.”

The verdict

The signing of Gibbs-White by Sheffield United has been one of the best moves of the summer in the Championship and he has made an excellent impact at Bramall Lane. Against Cardiff, it was a performance that showed just how influential he can be for the Blades when he is at his brilliant best and he was too much for the Bluebirds to handle.

Gibbs-White looks like he could flourish in the sort of style of play that Heckingbottom is demanding from his Sheffield United squad. It does seem as though the 21-year-old will only get better as the season progresses and Wolves might be better off leaving him where he is in January and allowing him to grow his confidence levels ahead of next term.

Wolves though might be watching what he is producing for the Blades and feeling as though they need him back in their squad for the second half of the campaign. From these comments, Heckingbottom is sure to do all that he can to ensure that they are able to keep hold of the 21-year-old for the full campaign.