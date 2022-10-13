Paul Heckingbottom makes claim about Ismaila Coulibaly’s situation at Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he is set to have a conversation with Ismaila Coulibaly about the midfielder’s future at the club when he returns to full fitness.

Heckingbottom has refused to rule out the possibility of allowing Coulibaly to leave the Blades on loan in the January transfer window.

Signed by the Blades in 2020 following a spell at Sarpsborg, the 21-year-old would have been hoping to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven upon his arrival at Bramall Lane.

However, United opted instead to immediately send him out on loan to Beerschot.

Coulibaly spent two seasons with the Belgian outfit before returning to the Blades earlier this year.

The midfielder has been unavailable for selection this season due to injury.

Still recovering from an operation that he had to resolve this particular issue, Coulibaly will be keen to impress Heckingbottom when he makes his return to training.

United will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Stoke City by picking up a positive result in their meeting with Blackpool this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, Heckingbottom has addressed Coulibaly’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the midfielder, the Blades boss said: “We’ll see how he comes back and the state of play that we’re at.

“That will be a conversation for me and him, we may need him.

“We may want him in and use him in terms of getting his fitness up here with games here because we may need the body.

“If we think we are covered enough then the quickest way to get him back to the levels we want may be to look at other game time.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the Blades currently have the likes of Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle and Oliver Norwood at their disposal, Coulibaly may find it difficult to force his way into contention for a place in the side when he is fit again.

Yet to make an appearance at this level during his career, there is no guarantee that the midfielder will be able to immediately adjust to the competitiveness that the Championship famed for.

Instead of watching on from the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign, Coulibaly may find it beneficial to seal a temporary exit in January.

By featuring week-in, week-out for another club, Coulibaly could potentially improve as a player before returning to Bramall Lane.

