Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he believes that Sheffield United can still achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Heckingbottom was appointed as the Blades’ new manager earlier today following the club’s decision to part ways with Slavisa Jokanovic.

As confirmed by the Blades’ official website, the former Leeds United boss has been handed a four-year deal which will allow him to oversee proceedings at Bramall Lane until 2026.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, the Blades would have been hoping to make a barnstorming start to the 2021/22 campaign.

However, United are currently 16th in the second-tier standings as a lack of consistency at this level has hindered their progress in recent months.

Set to be in the dugout for the Blades’ clash with Bristol City on Sunday, Heckingbottom will be determined to seal all three points in his first permanent game in charge of the club.

Ahead of this particular showdown, the United boss has admitted that he believes that the club can still secure an immediate return to the top-flight in 2022.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom said: “My role probably has two parts, [the] short-term aim this season which is promotion.

“Everyone’s seen the league and I believe this group should and could be higher up.

“I believe in them.

“I could talk strategy all day, I believe in that but the short term, staff and players and Bristol City on Sunday, is the main thing in my eyes.”

The Verdict

Although it is safe to say that United are already out of the running for a top-two finish this season, there is no reason why they cannot challenge for a play-off place next year as they are only eight points adrift of Stoke City who are currently sixth in the Championship standings.

Having been handed over the reins at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom will be determined to transform the Blades’ fortunes following what has been a turbulent period in the club’s recent history.

When you consider that Heckingbottom worked with the majority of United’s players during an interim spell last season, it may not take him too long to adapt to life in his new role.

By guiding the Blades to victory in their clash with the Robins this weekend, Heckingbottom may be able to earn the trust of the club’s supporters who will be desperate to see their side push on in the Championship.